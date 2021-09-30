UNHCR condemns killing of Rohingya refugee leader

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, is deeply shocked and saddened by the tragic killing of Rohingya refugee leader Mr. Mohib Ullah in Cox's Bazar yesterday. We condemn this attack in the strongest possible terms.

We extend our deepest condolences to Mohib Ullah's family, and to the wider Rohingya refugee community who are mourning his loss. We urge the Bangladesh authorities to undertake an immediate investigation, and hold those responsible to account.

UNHCR is in contact with law enforcement agencies and governmental authorities in charge of maintaining safety and security for the Rohingya refugees living in the camps.

UNHCR has enhanced its staff presence in the camps to ensure that the Rohingya refugees have direct access to support services and can report their concerns. Protection and assistance services, including psychosocial support, are being provided to respond to the specific needs of individuals. Trained professionals and refugee volunteers are responding to helplines for refugees.

The Rohingya refugees fled to Bangladesh seeking safety and security from violence. We continue to work together with authorities and partners to ensure the safety, wellbeing and protection of Rohingya refugees.

