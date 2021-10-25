UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

On 29 September, Mr. Mohib Ullah, a prominent Rohingya refugee leader, was murdered in the camp in Cox’s Bazar. The murder investigation is ongoing. The murder has deeply shocked and saddened the refugee and humanitarian community. UNHCR has urged the Government of Bangladesh to take immediate measures to ensure a safe environment in the camps. The authorities, supported by UNHCR, have enhanced the safety and protection of several refugee households most affected by the assassination.

Following months of restrictions, humanitarian activities were permitted to fully resume in the camps on 9 September while continuing to respect strict COVID-19 protocols. The partial reopening of Learning Centres took place on 22 September after over 18 months of closure. In line with national regulations, primary level classes have resumed, while pre-primary level classes remain suspended. Preparations for the introduction of the Myanmar Curriculum Pilot are ongoing.

CONTEXT

In September, the COVID-19 test positivity and death rate significantly decreased in both the refugee camps and the host community in Cox’s Bazar district; 3,107 positive cases and 32 deaths have been recorded in the camps since March 2020.

As a result, the Government further eased COVID-19 related restrictions, and all humanitarian activities were permitted to resume in the camps, including the reopening of the Learning Centres, and safe spaces for women and children. Refugee and host community volunteers continue to contribute significantly to the humanitarian response.

While the monsoon receded throughout September, preparedness and response activities have increased in preparation for the upcoming cyclone season, with awareness raising and trainings for refugee volunteers who are the first responders when cyclones make landfall.