UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, November 2021

UNHCR and partners have set up the COVID-19 vaccination campaign targeting Rohingya refugees aged 18 and above, in line with the Government’s vaccination plan. The target population is 390,000 persons, including all adults, and those over 55 years of age who might not have been vaccinated in the first round in August/September when 36,000 were immunized. Community health workers supported the immunization drive by conducting over 30,000 awareness sessions.

Overall figures of the COVID-19 impact on the refugee population remained low with 3,416 positive cases and 34 deaths.

UN agencies are conducting technical needs assessment missions on physical and mental health, nutrition, education, livelihoods, water and sanitation, energy and environment, site management, and protection needs, following the signature of the Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of Bangladesh and the UN, under the coordination of UNHCR,. The results will inform the operational plan to complement the Government-led response and support Bangladeshi NGOs working on the island. In the meantime, the UN is also responding to urgent needs already identified, mainly related to health, nutrition, and protection. UNHCR has begun registration and data verification of the refugee population living on the island, which will form the critical foundation for further planning of UN activities and support on Bhasan Char.

The Government of Bangladesh resumed the relocation of Rohingya refugees on 25 November. Short of 380 people were moved from camps in Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char. UNHCR monitored the process. UNHCR has oered technical guidance to ensure the process of relocation is aligned with the principle of voluntariness as outlined in the Memorandum of Understanding.