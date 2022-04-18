UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, March 2022

The 2022 Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Humanitarian Crisis was launched on 29 March. To support approximately 1.4 million people, including over 918,000 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar and Bhasan Char, and around 540,000 Bangladeshis in neighbouring communities, humanitarian agencies are seeking more than US$ 881 million. Under the leadership of the Bangladeshi authorities, the JRP brings together the activities of 136 partners, of which 74 are Bangladeshi organizations. It also recognizes the significant contributions of refugees themselves to the response. The full JRP text can be accessed here.

A fire broke out in UNHCR-managed Camp 5 in the afternoon of 8 March. One four-year-old refugee child died in the fire. Refugee volunteers trained in firefighting were the first responders, along with UNHCR partner organizations, who started to extinguish the fire until the local fire department and authorities arrived and contained the blaze before it could spread to adjacent camps. Read press release here. Coordinated by the camp-in-charge official (CiC), 418 shelters have been rebuilt, 18 latrines and 25 bathing cubicles installed and the water network fixed and operational. In close consultation with the community, the reconstruction of the primary health facility is in the planning phase, a structure is in place for temporary services. The building of the two learning centres that were destroyed are pending government approval.