UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, March 2021

Highlights

- A devastating fire broke out on 22 March in Camps 9, 8E and 8W, leaving 48,300 refugees without shelter.

- Bangladesh saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections towards the end of the month, including in Cox’s Bazar district. Further restrictions have been enforced, limiting access to the camps.

- A joint UN visit to Bhasan Char took place from 17 to 20 March. At the time of the visit, the government had relocated over 14,000 refugees to the island.