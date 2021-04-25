Bangladesh + 1 more

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, March 2021

Highlights
- A devastating fire broke out on 22 March in Camps 9, 8E and 8W, leaving 48,300 refugees without shelter.
- Bangladesh saw a sharp increase in COVID-19 infections towards the end of the month, including in Cox’s Bazar district. Further restrictions have been enforced, limiting access to the camps.
- A joint UN visit to Bhasan Char took place from 17 to 20 March. At the time of the visit, the government had relocated over 14,000 refugees to the island.

