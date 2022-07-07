UNHCR Bangladesh - Operational Update - June 2022

On 30 June, UNHCR and the Government of Bangladesh signed a Memorandum of Understanding establishing the new Ukhiya Specialized Hospital. The hospital, funded by the Government of Japan, will serve both Bangladeshis and Rohingya refugees, providing timely specialist interventions for patients in need of lifesaving interventions and those who require secondary care.

Over 110,000 refugees aged 12 -17 years old received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine (94% coverage in the Ukhiya and Teknaf camps and 88% on Bhasan Char). The programme to vaccinate adolescents was launched by the Government of Bangladesh with support from UNHCR, WHO, and UNICEF, as part of the National Vaccination Plan. 13 million water purification tablets were handed over to the Department of Public Health Engineering for flood affected people in Sylhet, an area in northern Bangladesh with extreme flooding. The tablets can be used to purify some 65 million litres of water.

UNHCR also donated over 220,000 medical items, including emergency health kits and medicine, to support the health response in Sylhet. 38 government officials attended a two-day workshop on emergency preparedness and response. Camp-in-charge officials from all 33 camps, as well as the Additional Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner, engaged in discussions with representatives from UNHCR, IOM, IFRC, and the Inter-Sector Coordination Group (ISCG). This workshop is part of the Capacity Sharing Initiative which was developed to share information and knowledge of all aspects of the humanitarian response with Government officials working in the camps.

Over 500 refugees including youth environment activities, elephant response volunteers, plantation watchers and children participated in events surrounding World Environment Day on 5 June in the camps. Activities included tree planting, educational dramas, art competitions, and discussions on climate action. 40 District Police Officers attended a workshop conducted by UNHCR on facilitating access to justice and legal aid for Rohingya refugees, further strengthening collaboration to enhance protection and safety.

BHASAN CHAR: 110 Rohingya refugee volunteers were trained on emergency preparedness, including preparing and responding to fires, floods, and cyclones. Training included first aid, firefighting, and search and rescue.

The first Women and Girls Safe Space on Bhasan Char was inaugurated. The space, run by UNHCR and its partner, will provide a sanctuary for female refugees in a safe, confidential, and comfortable environment. It will be an entry point for GBV survivors, and provide information on access to services, and sexual and reproductive health. 55 law enforcement officials attended training on protection and access to justice for Rohingya refugees.