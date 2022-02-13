UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, January 2022

January was marked by three fires, in Camp 20 Extension, Camp 16 and Camp 5 affecting some 400 households and damaging several community facilities including an IOM health facility. Although distressing, the fires were contained thanks to the efforts of the refugee communities themselves, including trained volunteers who act as first responders. Fires in the Rohingya refugee camps are particularly severe due to overcrowding, poor infrastructure and use of flammable materials for shelters (bamboo and tarpaulin). The dry season between October to June increases the occurrence of fires.

Following global trends there was an exponential rise in COVID-19 cases in Bangladesh, including in the camps in Cox’s Bazar. Amongst the Rohingya refugee population, while most cases are mild, the cumulative number of positive cases in the second half of the month (383) was more than a 90 per cent increase compared to the start of the month. Test positivity rate increased from 0.4 percent to 12 percent. One COVID-related death was recorded bringing the total to 35 since March 2020. To curb the spread of the virus, Community Health Workers continue to visit households to share information on hand hygiene, mask wearing, and physical distancing. In response to the rise in cases, the Government, along with other restrictions, instructed schools across the country to temporarily close on 13 January, including learning centres in the camps.

The COVID-19 vaccination campaign continued, all refugees aged 18 and above are eligible, including pregnant women in the second trimester onwards. As of the end of January, 306,727 refugees received their first dose, and 100,610 their second dose in the camps (30 per cent of target). On Bhasan Char, over 5,765 (95 per cent of target) refugees had received both doses of the vaccine.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MONTH