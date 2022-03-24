Bangladesh + 1 more
UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, February 2022
The United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements and UNHCR Director for Asia and the Pacific Indrika Ratwatte undertook a joint mission to Bangladesh from 13 to 18 February, which included visits to the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar where some one million Rohingya refugees reside, as well as to the island of Bhasan Char, and meetings with senior Government ocials, local and international partners. Read more here.
While the COVID-19 cases in the camps increased in the first half of February (test positivity jumped to 42 per cent from 12 per cent in January), it slowly declined to 21 per cent by the end of the month. Most cases were mild. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continued reaching some 280,000 refugees (91 per cent coverage) aged 18 years and above, who had received their first vaccine in December. On Bhasan Char, over 5,800 refugees (97 per cent coverage) aged 18 years and above received their second dose.
HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MONTH
Some 100 refugee volunteers, from four camps, participated in firefighting training. The two-day long workshop includes live-fire simulations utilizing three-wheeler vehicles equipped with water pumps and hoses, as well as fire extinguisher drills. The training will be rolled out across all camps in Ukhiya by end of March 2022, with twenty-four volunteers trained from each camp.
Over 100,000 calls were made to refugees with pre-recorded awareness messages on fire prevention and response through UNHCR’s Interactive Voice Response project.
The Refugee Relief and Repatriation Commissioner issued a directive on 23 February for the reopening of Learning Centres in the camps on 2 March. Following an increase in COVID-19 cases, all educational institutions across Bangladesh were closed from 7 February 2022. The reopening will be in line with guidance on COVID-19 prevention measures such as mask wearing, temperature checks, and seating arrangements. Educational institutions across Bangladesh were also closed for 18 months between March 2020 and September 2021 to reduce the spread of COVID-19.
1,800 Rohingya and 700 Bangladeshi teachers started pedagogy training with UNHCR and partner BRAC. The training will continue until the end of 2022. 600 girls and caregivers, including 90 male caregivers, registered for the Girl Shine programme in seven camps. In partnership with BRAC and Relief International, UNHCR launched ‘Girl Shine’ in September 2021 in an eort to prevent violence against adolescent girls in the camps. The curriculum, originally developed by the International Rescue Committee, was adapted for the Rohingya context by UNHCR and its partners and targets both adolescent girls and their caregivers. Learn more about the programme here.
UNHCR sponsored and supported the International Conference on Environment at Khulna University which took place on 19 and 20 February. The conference provided a platform to share and enhance knowledge on nature-based solutions, climate action, cleaner fuels and disaster risk reduction.
BHASAN CHAR: Some 40 health professionals took part in workshops on safe management of gender-based violence cases, and appropriate referrals (based on the established referral pathway). Participants included doctors, nurses, midwives, and medical assistants