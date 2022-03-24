UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, February 2022

The United Nations Deputy High Commissioner for Refugees Kelly T. Clements and UNHCR Director for Asia and the Pacific Indrika Ratwatte undertook a joint mission to Bangladesh from 13 to 18 February, which included visits to the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar where some one million Rohingya refugees reside, as well as to the island of Bhasan Char, and meetings with senior Government ocials, local and international partners. Read more here.

While the COVID-19 cases in the camps increased in the first half of February (test positivity jumped to 42 per cent from 12 per cent in January), it slowly declined to 21 per cent by the end of the month. Most cases were mild. The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccine rollout continued reaching some 280,000 refugees (91 per cent coverage) aged 18 years and above, who had received their first vaccine in December. On Bhasan Char, over 5,800 refugees (97 per cent coverage) aged 18 years and above received their second dose.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MONTH