UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, August 2022

This month marked five years since more than 700,000 Rohingya women, men and children fled Myanmar for Bangladesh, joining hundreds of thousands who had sought and found refuge in the country in previous years. UNHCR has appealed for renewed support and solutions for the refugees. The UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and the UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar visited the refugee camps in Bangladesh, advocating for more education and livelihood opportunities for the refugees to prepare for their sustainable reintegration in Myanmar. A demonstration by the refugees calling for a safe and dignified return to Myanmar took place on 25 August.

HIGHLIGHTS OF THE MONTH

This month 486 refugee adolescent girls and 389 refugee caregivers graduated from the first cycle of the 2022 Girl Shine Program. A total of 1,241 adolescent girls and 1076 caregivers are participating in the program this year, which gives refugee girls the skills, knowledge, social networks and self-confidence to help protect themselves from gender-based violence as they navigate through adolescence and beyond.

The COVID-19 booster vaccination dose (Pfizer) for refugees over 18 years of age began on 27 August 2022 and will run untill 15 September 2022 in the Cox’s Bazar camps. So far 95,706 individuals have received the booster dose. Overall, a total of 527,711 individuals 12 years and above have received one dose reaching 94 per cent coverage.

UNHCR has set up a research project to establish the best way to reuse the by-products generated from the faecal sludge treatment plant for agriculture. Different kinds of crops along with bamboo have been planted in the research unit and the Bangladesh Agricultural University, Mymensingh is providing expert support. The faecal sludge treatment plant is one of the largest in a humanitarian setting, servicing 120,000 refugees.

The dengue prevention campaign continued mass cleaning, fumigation, and awareness raising continued in the refugee camps. Overall, 87,400 refugees were reached with dengue prevention messages. 411 refugee volunteers supported the cleaning of drainage, extending for almost 500,000 feet. 52 marketplaces were cleaned and disinfected with the support of the community.

This month 150,080 refugees were reached by Community Outreach Members, imams and female religious leaders who provided information on health, monsoon and cyclone preparedness, fire safety, and protection issues such as child protection, gender-based violence, trafficking, and social cohesion. The campaign included house to house visits, through which more than 3,600 persons with specific needs were identified and referred to services in the camps.

As part of ongoing capacity building of Armed Police Battalion (APBn) in the camps, 192 APBn personnel, including 30 women were trained on refugee protection, including community policing, safe identification, confidential referrals, and gender and child-sensitive policing. APBn is responsible for safety and security in the camps.

With the support of the PSEA Network, UNHCR organized a one-day workshop for PSEA focal points of 22 different organizations. The workshop refreshed partners’ knowledge of the referral mechanism and case management for survivors.