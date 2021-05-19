Bangladesh + 1 more
UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, April 2021
HIGHLIGHTS
The number of new COVID-19 cases continued to increase across the country, and measures to curb transmission were extended. Missions to the camps are restricted and staff presence in the office is reduced. UNHCR is ensuring that all critical activities continue.
UNHCR donated over USD 1 million worth of medical and personal protective equipment to local government healthcare facilities and NGOs operating in the camps, in support of the COVID-19 response.
The 2021 UNHCR/WFP Joint Assessment Mission was launched in Cox’s Bazar. The outcomes of the assessment will guide both agencies in the coming two years.