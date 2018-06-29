29 Jun 2018

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 5 - 20 June 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Landslides, flooding, and waterlogging from very heavy monsoon rains affected roads, shelters, and camp services in refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar from 10-15 June. Since 11 May, monsoon weather has damaged some 3,310 shelters, 22 water points and 300 latrines, impacting the lives of over 28,450 refugees, with 1 death and 32 injuries.

A Site Maintenance Engineering Project (SMEP) [by UNHCR, WFP, IOM has been repairing and rehabilitating damaged roads, culverts, bridges and drainage channels in Kutupalong site since 10 June. The central access road in the settlement was impassable as a result of the heavy rains, but the condition has improved to allow assistance in.

The first 21 families (87 individuals) were relocated from high-risk locations to new flat-land in Kutupalong (Camp 4 Extension) on 18 June. UNHCR and partners continue to prepare safe relocation areas for refugees who are currently at risk of flooding and landslides. As of 18 June, 16,429 refugees living in areas at high-risk of landslides had been relocated to safer areas by UNHCR and IOM.

Population Figures

887,661 Total number of refugees in Bangladesh

721,641 Estimated new arrivals in Bangladesh since 25 August 2017

STAFFING & PARTNERS

280 staff currently working on the emergency compared to 49 prior to the crisis. 191 are national staff. 24 partners compared to 7 prior to the crisis.

FUNDING

USD 238.8 million Requested for UNHCR’s emergency response in 2018.

