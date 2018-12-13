UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 16-30 November 2018

IN THIS UPDATE:

Voluntary return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

Scaling-up distribution of eco-friendly cooking fuel

New bamboo treatment plant

‘16 Days’ campaign against Gender-Based Violence

Refugee children observe Universal Children’s Day

World Toilet Day

Phase 2 Registration progress

Arrival trends

Quick facts and figures

UNHCR has kicked-off a large-scale distribution of energy-efficient Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Rohingya refugees in Kutupalong and the other refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar district.

The project will support more than 200,000 refugee households as well as a significant number of vulnerable Bangladeshi host families with a clean, healthy, safe and reliable source of energy for cooking and heating.

UNHCR and its partner OXFAM will start the operation of a faecal sludge treatment system that will cover the sanitation needs of 150,000 refugees in Kutupalong refugee settlement. This represents an important improvement in the type of sludge treatment available to date, by enhancing capacity of the treatment site from the original small scale manual treatment taking place to date.