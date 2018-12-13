13 Dec 2018

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 16-30 November 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 13 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (827.96 KB)

IN THIS UPDATE:

  • Voluntary return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar

  • Scaling-up distribution of eco-friendly cooking fuel

  • New bamboo treatment plant

  • ‘16 Days’ campaign against Gender-Based Violence

  • Refugee children observe Universal Children’s Day

  • World Toilet Day

  • Phase 2 Registration progress

  • Arrival trends

  • Quick facts and figures

UNHCR has kicked-off a large-scale distribution of energy-efficient Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Rohingya refugees in Kutupalong and the other refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar district.
The project will support more than 200,000 refugee households as well as a significant number of vulnerable Bangladeshi host families with a clean, healthy, safe and reliable source of energy for cooking and heating.

UNHCR and its partner OXFAM will start the operation of a faecal sludge treatment system that will cover the sanitation needs of 150,000 refugees in Kutupalong refugee settlement. This represents an important improvement in the type of sludge treatment available to date, by enhancing capacity of the treatment site from the original small scale manual treatment taking place to date.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

At global conference, students use ReliefWeb data to pitch to donors

110 participants.

20 minutes to prepare.

3 judges.

1.5 minutes to convince a donor on how to aid polio vaccination efforts in Syria.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.