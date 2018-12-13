UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 16-30 November 2018
IN THIS UPDATE:
Voluntary return of Rohingya refugees to Myanmar
Scaling-up distribution of eco-friendly cooking fuel
New bamboo treatment plant
‘16 Days’ campaign against Gender-Based Violence
Refugee children observe Universal Children’s Day
World Toilet Day
Phase 2 Registration progress
Arrival trends
Quick facts and figures
UNHCR has kicked-off a large-scale distribution of energy-efficient Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) to Rohingya refugees in Kutupalong and the other refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar district.
The project will support more than 200,000 refugee households as well as a significant number of vulnerable Bangladeshi host families with a clean, healthy, safe and reliable source of energy for cooking and heating.
UNHCR and its partner OXFAM will start the operation of a faecal sludge treatment system that will cover the sanitation needs of 150,000 refugees in Kutupalong refugee settlement. This represents an important improvement in the type of sludge treatment available to date, by enhancing capacity of the treatment site from the original small scale manual treatment taking place to date.