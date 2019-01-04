UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 15-31 December 2018

IN THIS UPDATE:

Community Outreach Members: One Year in Action

Rohingya students, parents and teachers participate in education fair

UNHCR to install 1,000 solar street lights

Phase 2 registration/ verification exercise

UNHCR and its protection partners plan to strengthen the field capacity of partners and refugee mobilisers, and promote sustainable interventions and community resilience in 2019.

During a review of 2018 achievements and planning for 2019, UNHCR and partners agreed to improve inter-sector coordination for strengthened accountability measures, and enhance meaningful participation of refugees, especially girls and women.

Since January 2018, 16,252 individuals have arrived in Bangladesh from several townships in Myanmar, including 319 individuals in December. Many Rohingya arrived by small boats across the Naf River through the southern part of the peninsula in Cox’s Bazar, adjacent to Myanmar.

The new arrivals were hosted at UNHCR at its reception centre next to Kutupalong refugee settlement, where they received initial assistance before relocation to the main camps.