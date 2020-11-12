UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 October 2020

On 22 October, the US, UK, EU and UNHCR co-hosted a virtual donor conference to promote support for Rohingya refugees and countries hosting them in the region including Bangladesh, highlighting a significant funding gap with contributions covering less than half of what is needed. The conference took the opportunity to reiterate the need for a sustainable solution.

Since the first COVID-19 case was detected in May, the total number of confirmed cases in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps is 336, including 9 deaths. UNHCR continues to manage two COVID-19 treatment facilities and an ICU ward in the Sadar District Hospital which serve both the refugee and host communities.

Heavy rains affected Cox’s Bazar during 22-25 October as a result of a depression in the Bay of Bengal. Humanitarian agencies working in the response closely monitored the situation and were able to respond quickly with assistance. October and November traditionally are periods when cyclones pose a risk to the region.