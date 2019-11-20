20 Nov 2019

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 October 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Oct 2019
Rain in early October displaced 228 people. The Southwest monsoon season has ended, the national meteorological department announced in October.

UNHCR started new host community projects for vulnerable local families, including steel-framed shelters and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stoves and refills for 20,000 people.

Over 762,600 Rohingya have now received identity documents under the Government of BangladeshUNHCR Joint Registration process.

Operational Context

  • The Bangladesh Meteorological Department announced that the monsoon had ended during mid-October.
    Rains in October affected a small number of refugees in settlements in Cox’s Bazar. While the monsoon season has ended, there remains a risk of cyclones, particularly during late October and November.

  • As of 31 October, 762,633 Rohingya were registered under the Joint Government of Bangladesh and UNHCR registration process. The entire Rohingya population is expected to be registered by the end of 2019.

