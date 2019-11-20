UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 October 2019

Rain in early October displaced 228 people. The Southwest monsoon season has ended, the national meteorological department announced in October.

UNHCR started new host community projects for vulnerable local families, including steel-framed shelters and distribution of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) stoves and refills for 20,000 people.

Over 762,600 Rohingya have now received identity documents under the Government of BangladeshUNHCR Joint Registration process.

Operational Context