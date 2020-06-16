UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 May 2020

The first case of COVID-19 was detected in the Rohingya settlements on May 14. 29 cases have been confirmed.

UNHCR opened two new Severe Acute Respiratory Infection and Isolation and Treatment Centres to support the response.

Bangladesh transferred 306 refugees rescued at sea to Bhasan Char. The UN has informed the Government that it would be prepared to undertake a protection visit to Bhasan Char to meet with the Rohingya refugees transferred to the island and assess their immediate humanitarian situation and specific needs.

Cyclone Amphan made landfall near the coast of West Bengal/India and Bangladesh. The refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar were not directly impacted, but heavy rain and wind caused a number of incidents, including some 1,400 damaged shelters.