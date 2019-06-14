UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 – 31 May 2019

IN THIS UPDATE:

Cyclone Fani tests preparedness in Cox’s Bazar

Pre-monsoon rains and strong winds affect Rohingya settlements

Over 300,000 Rohingya now issued new identity documents

Low rainfall resulting in water shortages in southern settlements

Refugee youth volunteer groups making a difference in their communities

UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador from Korea visits camps

Over 300,000 Rohingya have received identity cards and documents under the ongoing joint Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise. Six registration sites are currently operating and register an average of 4,000 refugees per day.

In early May, Cyclone Fani developed in the Bay of Bengal. The Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) under the Bangladesh authorities applied a “three flag warning system” and raised one flag in camps in Cox’s Bazar as a signalling the lowest warning level.