UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 – 31 May 2019
IN THIS UPDATE:
Cyclone Fani tests preparedness in Cox’s Bazar
Pre-monsoon rains and strong winds affect Rohingya settlements
Over 300,000 Rohingya now issued new identity documents
Low rainfall resulting in water shortages in southern settlements
Refugee youth volunteer groups making a difference in their communities
UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador from Korea visits camps
Over 300,000 Rohingya have received identity cards and documents under the ongoing joint Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise. Six registration sites are currently operating and register an average of 4,000 refugees per day.
In early May, Cyclone Fani developed in the Bay of Bengal. The Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) under the Bangladesh authorities applied a “three flag warning system” and raised one flag in camps in Cox’s Bazar as a signalling the lowest warning level.