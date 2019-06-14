14 Jun 2019

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 – 31 May 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (870.42 KB)

IN THIS UPDATE:

  • Cyclone Fani tests preparedness in Cox’s Bazar

  • Pre-monsoon rains and strong winds affect Rohingya settlements

  • Over 300,000 Rohingya now issued new identity documents

  • Low rainfall resulting in water shortages in southern settlements

  • Refugee youth volunteer groups making a difference in their communities

  • UNHCR’s Goodwill Ambassador from Korea visits camps

Over 300,000 Rohingya have received identity cards and documents under the ongoing joint Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise. Six registration sites are currently operating and register an average of 4,000 refugees per day.

In early May, Cyclone Fani developed in the Bay of Bengal. The Cyclone Preparedness Programme (CPP) under the Bangladesh authorities applied a “three flag warning system” and raised one flag in camps in Cox’s Bazar as a signalling the lowest warning level.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.