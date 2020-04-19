UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 March 2020

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and in line with Government of Bangladesh efforts, UNHCR and other actors have reduced their activities to essential only in Cox’s Bazar’s refugee settlements.

The Joint Response Plan (JRP) for the Rohingya Response was launched, appealing for USD 877 million in 2020. Additional funding is sought for COVID-19 activities via UNHCR’s Global COVID-19 Emergency Response.

Myanmar Curriculum Pilot (MCP) preparations are underway. UNICEF and UNHCR, as well as other partners, are aiming to reach 10,000 students by the end of 2020.

KEY INDICATORS

859,808 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar district *824,748 Rohingya refugees are registered under the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise. There are also 35,060 Rohingya from pre-2016 and registered camps (as of 31 March 2020)

116,217 The number of refugee households who are being supported with cooking kits and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in the camps; 10,716 families in host communities are also being supported with cooking kits and LPG, it is planned to reach 30,000 host community families.

Operational Context