UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 July 2020

73 cases of COVID-19 including 6 deaths were confirmed in the refugee settlements as of 31 July 2020. UNHCR continues to manage two COVID-19 treatment facilities which serve both the refugee and the host communities, as well as supporting an Intensive Care Unit in the main district hospital in Cox’s Bazar.

The UN is awaiting a response from the Government of Bangladesh on undertaking a humanitarian and protection mission to Bhasan Char to conduct an assessment on the humanitarian situation and needs of 306 refugees who were transferred there in May 2020. The mission is now considered by the UN as urgent.

Heavy rains continued to strike the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar in July and resulted in damage to shelters and other infrastructure, as well as the temporary displacement of refugee households in some cases. The annual monsoon, which runs from May until October each year has also caused heavy flooding in other parts of Bangladesh.