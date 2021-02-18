UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 – 31 January 2021

On 14 January, a devastating fire broke out in Nayapara Registered Refugee Camp in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar. Over 3,400 persons lost their homes and belongings, as the fire gutted 600 shelters,150 shops and an NGO facility. With the Government, UNHCR, WFP and partners coordinated the emergency response. Read the emergency response report here.

The Government of Bangladesh continued its relocation process of Rohingya refugees from the settlements in Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char, with reports referring to some 7,000 refugees in total have now been relocated. The UN has continued to highlight its request to be able to undertake protection and technical assessments and is awaiting permission to be able to proceed.

News

On 2 January 2021, UNHCR announced the appointment of Tahsan Khan, a popular Bangladeshi musician and actor, as its first Goodwill Ambassador in Bangladesh. Khan has been supporting UNHCR’s advocacy and outreach activities since 2019. He visited the Rohingya refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar and supported UNHCR in the promotion of World Refugee Day and other events. UNHCR engages prominent individuals globally to highlight the situation of refugees and UNHCR’s work.