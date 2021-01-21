UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 – 31 December 2020

The Government of Bangladesh has begun its relocation process of refugees from the refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char. While the UN has not been involved in the process, reports suggest some 1,600 refugees were reportedly relocated on 4 December, and an additional some 1,800 refugees on 29 December.

The UN has reiterated its request to undertake protection and technical assessments to evaluate the safety and sustainability of life on the island and await a response from the Government on the assessment process.

Since the first COVID-19 case was detected in May 2019, the total number of confirmed cases in the Cox’s Bazar refugee settlements has reached 366, including 10 deaths. UNHCR continues to manage two COVID-19 treatment facilities and is supporting the running of an Intensive Care Unit ward in the main District Hospital. These facilities serve both the refugee and host communities.