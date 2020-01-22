UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 December 2019

The second phase of the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR Joint Registration process has been completed. Some 819,787 persons received identity documents under the process. The third phase will commence in January 2020 with continuous registration.

UNHCR has completed the winterization distributions for 88,000 refugee families. Blankets and other core relief items have helped families to stay warm as temperatures dropped in December and January.

Bangladeshi authorities have started to place fencing around some refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar district, citing security concerns. UNHCR is concerned about the potential impact on freedom of movement and has advocated for a proportional response.

Operational Context