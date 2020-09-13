UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 August 2020

On 28 August, Bangladesh restored internet connectivity to the camps in Cox’s Bazar. Refugees have widely welcomed the decision. It also offers humanitarian agencies the opportunity to widen stronger information dissemination on COVID-19 with refugees, including information about where support is available, if needed.

Since the first case was detected in May, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps currently stands at just over 100, including 6 deaths. UNHCR continues to manage 2 COVID-19 treatment facilities and an ICU in the district hospital which serve the refugee and host community.

The monsoon continues to impact the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar. Several days of heavy rain in August resulted in damage to shelters and other infrastructure, including flooding, and the temporary displacement of some households. Over 15,500 refugees in UNHCR-managed camps were affected by the August rains in total.