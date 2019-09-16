16 Sep 2019

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 August 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 31 Aug 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.07 MB)

Monsoon rains continued to fall in Cox’s Bazar, though overall rainfall was lower than in July. 103 refugee households were affected by monsoon related incidents.

UNHCR launched its Global Distribution Tool, which uses registration data and biometrics to identify beneficiaries, speed up distributions, reduce waiting times, and tackle fraud.

Over 557,000 Rohingya have now been registered and received identity documents under the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR joint exercise.

Operational Context

  • Monsoon rains decreased in August compared with July. Monsoon related incidents in the refugee settlements, such as shelter damage, soil erosion and landslides, fell from 104 in July to 26 in August. As a result of the improved shelter and infrastructure only some 5% of families were affected by monsoon incidents this year.

  • Linked to ongoing registration efforts, UNHCR launched a new electronic distribution management system called the Global Distribution Tool (GDT). GDT draws on registration data to deliver assistance in a more efficient way to refugees with less waiting times. It also uses biometrics to verify the identity of beneficiaries for assistance and is currently used for LPG distributions.

  • Based on an existing Memorandum of Understanding signed between UNHCR and the Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR was requested by the Government to assess the voluntariness of 3,450 refugees cleared for return to Myanmar. To date, no refugees have expressed an intention to return to Myanmar. UNHCR will continue to interview families cleared for return to ascertain their intentions.

  • Services to southern camps in Cox’s Bazar, particularly in Teknaf were disrupted due to some tensions between refugees and the host communities in the area. UNHCR monitored the situation, providing critical services, such as supplying water through Camp in Charge supported interventions. Staff access resumed for regular activities on 28 August after the situation stabilized.

