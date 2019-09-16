UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 31 August 2019

Monsoon rains continued to fall in Cox’s Bazar, though overall rainfall was lower than in July. 103 refugee households were affected by monsoon related incidents.

UNHCR launched its Global Distribution Tool, which uses registration data and biometrics to identify beneficiaries, speed up distributions, reduce waiting times, and tackle fraud.

Over 557,000 Rohingya have now been registered and received identity documents under the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR joint exercise.

Operational Context