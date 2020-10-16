UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 30 September 2020

Between 5-8 September, a group of 40 refugees from Cox’s Bazar took part in a go-and-see visit to Bhasan Char organized by the Government of Bangladesh. A UN protection assessment team remains prepared to visit the 306 refugees who have been on Bhasan Char since May. UNHCR is still awaiting decision from the Government of Bangladesh on the protection visit.

Since the first case was detected in May, the total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Cox’s Bazar refugee camps is currently close to 260, including 8 deaths. UNHCR continues to manage two COVID-19 treatment facilities and an ICU ward in the Sadar District Hospital which serve both the refugee and host community.

Monsoon conditions affecting the camps in recent months were less severe in August. There continued to be heavy rainfall resulting in damage to shelters and other infrastructure, but flooding was minimal. UNHCR is preparing for an annual cyclone season in the Bay of Bengal which can pose a risk generally in October/November.