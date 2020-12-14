UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 30 November 2020

The Government of Bangladesh has continued it plans to relocate some refugees from the refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar to Bhasan Char island. The UN and UNHCR has limited information on the overall relocation exercise. The UN continues to emphasize the need to be able to undertake thorough protection and technical assessments of Bhasan Char, which would include onsite visits to the island.

Since the first COVID-19 case was detected in May, the total number of confirmed cases in the Cox’s Bazar refugee settlements has reached 356, including 10 deaths. UNHCR continues to manage two COVID-19 treatment facilities and is supporting the running of an ICU ward in the main District Hospital. These facilities serve both the refugee and host communities.

In November, there was limited rains or wind affecting the Cox’s Bazar refugee settlements. Cyclone preparedness activities, however, continued to be undertaken. UNHCR and the inter-agency response teams in Cox’s Bazar continued to be on stand-by to support in the case of any emerging cyclone threat. In Bangladesh, September through December is one of the danger periods for cyclones.