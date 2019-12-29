UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 30 November 2019

805,673 persons have now received identity documents under the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR Joint Registration process. The main part of the process is due to finish soon.

UNHCR launched a cash distribution for vulnerable families in the host community in Teknaf, Cox’s Bazar, as part of the agency’s continued commitment to support local areas hosting refugees.

Cyclone Bulbul hit Bangladesh on 9/10 November affecting coastal areas in the northwest, but it had limited impact on the refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar, except for heavy rain and winds.

Operational Context

CYCLONE PREPAREDNESS & RESPONSE

Cyclone Bulbul hit Bangladesh and India in early November, with minimal impact on refugee camps