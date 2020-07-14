UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 30 June 2020

50 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed in the Rohingya refugee settlements as of 30 June 2020; and 5 refugees died from the virus. UNHCR is supporting treatment facilities to serve both refugee and host communities, including ICU beds in the main district hospital in Cox’s Bazar.

Heavy rains struck the refugee camps in Cox’s Bazar affecting thousands of refugee households. UNHCR directly assisted 4,500 refugees. These rains also mark the onset of the annual monsoon season, which will run until October, with expected further periods of heavy rain and wind.

World Refugee Day (WRD) on 20 June was marked with a series of online activities due to the COVID-19 situation and the need to reduce social gatherings among people. In Cox’s Bazar, many refugees took to social media to mark the day with their own WRD messages.