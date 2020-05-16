UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 30 April 2020

In support of the Government of Bangladesh, UNHCR continues to take measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in refugee settlements. The monsoon and cyclone seasons are fast approaching, further complicating contingency plans.

Bangladesh authorities rescued some 400 refugees stranded at sea on 16 April. UNHCR and partners provided medical and other assistance. All refugees underwent 14 days of quarantine in Cox’s Bazar. Other boats at sea with refugees have reportedly not been allowed to land by countries in the region.

UNHCR remains very concerned and has appealed to countries to rescue and ensure the safe disembarkation of refugees. In further developments in early May, some 300 refugees were rescued from boats by the Bangladesh authorities and taken to Bashan Char, an Island in the Bay of Bengal.

Key indicators

860,175 Rohingya refugees in Cox’s Bazar district *825,115 Rohingya refugees are registered under the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise. There are also 35,060 Rohingya from pre-2016 and who reside in the registered camps (as of 30 April 2020)

107,065 The number of refugee households who are being supported with cooking kits and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in the camps; 10,718 families in host communities are also being supported with cooking kits and LPG.

Operational Context

■ In Cox’s Bazar, COVID-19 cases are gradually rising with 24 confirmed by end April. UNHCR and other agencies, in support of the Government of Bangladesh and health authorities, are collaborating to prevent the spread of the virus and preparing for any cases in Cox’s Bazar.

■ Refugees continued to undertake dangerous sea journeys, in particular seeking to leave Bangladesh to go to Malaysia. One boat found stranded at sea after a ten-week ordeal attempting to reach Malaysia was rescued by the Bangladesh authorities and brought ashore on 16 April. Other boats at sea with refugees undertaking similar journeys have reportedly been pushed back when seeking to disembarking in countries in the region. UNHCR remains very concerned about the fate of refugees on board and has appealed to all countries to rescue and ensure the safe disembarkation of refugees. UNHCR’s Director for the Regional Bureau for Asia and the Pacific issued a News Comment on 23 April calling for greater coordination and responsibility sharing by States in the region.

■ UNHCR has advocated for refugees coming from Myanmar to be allowed access to Bangladesh’s territory. This comes in the wake of reports of Rohingya approaching the border potentially to seek safety in Bangladesh. Increased fighting in Myanmar’s Rakhine State is aggravating displacement and forcing civilians to flee conflict areas. UNHCR’s request to Bangladesh comes at a time globally when there has been an increase in measures adopted by countries based on COVID-19 fears that could block the right to seek asylum. UNHCR’s view is that States must manage their borders in the context of this unique crisis as they see fit, but that these measures should not result in the closure of avenues to seek asylum, or force people to return to situations of danger. If health risks are identified, screening arrangements can be put in place, together with testing, quarantine and other measures. These will enable authorities to manage the arrival of asylum seekers in a safe manner for both refugees and host communities, while respecting international refugee protection standards and saving lives.

■ In further developments in early May, some 300 refugees were rescued from boats by the Bangladesh authorities and taken to Bashan Char, an Island in the Bay of Bengal. The UN is waiting for government clearance to carry out independent technical assessments on Bhasan Char.

UNHCR is producing a dedicated update on its COVID19 prevention and preparedness activities. Please click here for this and other resources on UNHCR’s Bangladesh portal.