11 May 2019

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1– 30 April 2019

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 30 Apr 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (885.91 KB)

IN THIS UPDATE:

  • Preparations for monsoon and cyclone response put communities and protection at the centre
  • Expanding the reach of community centres
  • Fire in Kutupalong quickly contained by authorities and refugees
  • Over 238,000 Rohingya refugees issued with new identity documents
  • UNHCR, IOM, and OCHA Chiefs visit Cox’s Bazar
  • 1,000 paper cranes sent by refugees to Hiroshima Peace Centre

The ongoing joint Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise has now reached over 238,000 Rohingya refugees. A senior UN mission visited a registration site in early April to witness the process and understand how it will streamline assistance and protection interventions in Bangladesh. Five registration sites are currently operating and register an average 4,000 refugees per day. In addition to a barcoded smart card, families receive an attestation listing household members.

Monsoon and cyclone preparations are ongoing across all camps, placing communities at the centre of the response with increased support from the UN and partners, including distributions, pre-positioning, earthworks, and infrastructure improvement. UNHCR, in collaboration with the Danish Refugee Council, have completed a first drill of a camp- level emergency response simulation to assess and imporove the readiness of community volunteers.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb hit a new record in 2018

In November 2018, 977,000 users visited ReliefWeb - the highest monthly usage since the site was launched more than 20 years ago.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.