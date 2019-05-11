UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1– 30 April 2019

IN THIS UPDATE:

Preparations for monsoon and cyclone response put communities and protection at the centre

Expanding the reach of community centres

Fire in Kutupalong quickly contained by authorities and refugees

Over 238,000 Rohingya refugees issued with new identity documents

UNHCR, IOM, and OCHA Chiefs visit Cox’s Bazar

1,000 paper cranes sent by refugees to Hiroshima Peace Centre

The ongoing joint Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise has now reached over 238,000 Rohingya refugees. A senior UN mission visited a registration site in early April to witness the process and understand how it will streamline assistance and protection interventions in Bangladesh. Five registration sites are currently operating and register an average 4,000 refugees per day. In addition to a barcoded smart card, families receive an attestation listing household members.

Monsoon and cyclone preparations are ongoing across all camps, placing communities at the centre of the response with increased support from the UN and partners, including distributions, pre-positioning, earthworks, and infrastructure improvement. UNHCR, in collaboration with the Danish Refugee Council, have completed a first drill of a camp- level emergency response simulation to assess and imporove the readiness of community volunteers.