UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 29 February 2020

Small numbers of refugees are attempting to leave Bangladesh by boat to destinations in the region.

One boat sank near St. Martin’s Island in February resulting in the loss of life of 15 refugees, many more remain missing.

Fencing of Kutupalong refugee settlement’s perimeter by the Bangladesh Army continues to expand, with barbed wire expected to be installed between fencing posts soon.

UNHCR is extending legal services to all refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar. In 2019, 13,500 refugees benefitted from legal counselling and representation, as well as other legal aid in UNHCR managed camps.

KEY INDICATORS

854,704* Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar district

819,787 Rohingya refugees were registered under the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise as of end December 2019. There are also 34,917 registered refugees from the pre-existing and registered camps.

190,000 The number of refugee households who are being supported with cooking kits and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in the camps; 20,000 families in host communities are also being supported with cooking kits and LPG.

Operational Context