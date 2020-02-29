Bangladesh + 1 more
UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 29 February 2020
Attachments
Small numbers of refugees are attempting to leave Bangladesh by boat to destinations in the region.
One boat sank near St. Martin’s Island in February resulting in the loss of life of 15 refugees, many more remain missing.
Fencing of Kutupalong refugee settlement’s perimeter by the Bangladesh Army continues to expand, with barbed wire expected to be installed between fencing posts soon.
UNHCR is extending legal services to all refugee settlements in Cox’s Bazar. In 2019, 13,500 refugees benefitted from legal counselling and representation, as well as other legal aid in UNHCR managed camps.
KEY INDICATORS
854,704* Rohingya refugees in Cox's Bazar district
- 819,787 Rohingya refugees were registered under the Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR registration exercise as of end December 2019. There are also 34,917 registered refugees from the pre-existing and registered camps.
190,000 The number of refugee households who are being supported with cooking kits and Liquified Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders in the camps; 20,000 families in host communities are also being supported with cooking kits and LPG.
Operational Context
There are continued limits on the freedom of movement of refugees in Cox’s Bazaar. The Bangladesh Army has started fencing refugee settlements, beginning their work in the northernmost settlement in Kutupalong, Ukhiya.
A ban on the use of SIM cards remains in place, which has affected refugees’ ability to contact family members abroad and has created challenges for coordination at field level for officials and agencies working in the humanitarian operation.
A small number of refugees have been reported trying to leave Bangladesh through sea movements since the sea conditions eased following the monsoon/cyclone season. On 11 February, a boat carrying an estimated 138 Rohingya refugees and Bangladeshi nationals from Cox’s Bazar sank off the coast of Bangladesh, 15 persons were confirmed drowned and 50 remain missing. It is believed that the boat was on its way to Malaysia. UNHCR and IOM closely liaised with the Government of Bangladesh’s first responders and offered assistance in responding to the needs of the survivors, including food, shelter and medical aid. Irregular boat movements are not new to the region, as refugees often risk unsafe journeys to travel abroad. Recognizing the dangers they face at sea, the UN has been working with Government authorities in Bangladesh to raise awareness among refugees and local people on the risks of these journeys. The UN is also supporting law enforcement, where possible, to address smuggling and trafficking to protect those most at risk.
Preparations for the monsoon/cyclone seasons are underway. UNHCR selected 62 of its staff to be on standby for the remainder of the year as part of a multifunctional Emergency Preparedness and Response Team (EPRT).