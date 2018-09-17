UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 15 September 2018

IN THIS UPDATE:

UNHCR increases community outreach across settlements

Helpline assisting refugees find protection solutions

Support to host community college with safe water

Sanitation mapping ongoing

Cyclone preparedness training intensified

Registration and verification

Refugee arrival trends

Quick facts and figures

UNHCR and partners relocated 33 refugee households/144 individuals at high risk of landslides, as well as new arrivals, and families affected by ongoing construction within the settlements, to safer areas during the reporting period. Thirty incidents, including 18 landslides, were recorded from 1-13 September, affecting 154 refugee families in all settlements. Over half of the families in need of safe relocation have been assisted so far.

UNHCR, with support from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and BRAC, planted 5,447 seedlings of five plant species, covering over 2 hectares of land in six locations in Kutupalong settlement. The project is an effort to address environmental damage from deforestation. IUCN sowed 4,947 seeds of indigenous plants that will help regenerate vegetation, stabilise land, and control erosion, while BRAC planted 500 saplings.