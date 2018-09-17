UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 15 September 2018
IN THIS UPDATE:
UNHCR increases community outreach across settlements
Helpline assisting refugees find protection solutions
Support to host community college with safe water
Sanitation mapping ongoing
Cyclone preparedness training intensified
Registration and verification
Refugee arrival trends
Quick facts and figures
UNHCR and partners relocated 33 refugee households/144 individuals at high risk of landslides, as well as new arrivals, and families affected by ongoing construction within the settlements, to safer areas during the reporting period. Thirty incidents, including 18 landslides, were recorded from 1-13 September, affecting 154 refugee families in all settlements. Over half of the families in need of safe relocation have been assisted so far.
UNHCR, with support from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and BRAC, planted 5,447 seedlings of five plant species, covering over 2 hectares of land in six locations in Kutupalong settlement. The project is an effort to address environmental damage from deforestation. IUCN sowed 4,947 seeds of indigenous plants that will help regenerate vegetation, stabilise land, and control erosion, while BRAC planted 500 saplings.