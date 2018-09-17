17 Sep 2018

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1 - 15 September 2018

Report
from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 15 Sep 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (875.81 KB)

IN THIS UPDATE:

  • UNHCR increases community outreach across settlements

  • Helpline assisting refugees find protection solutions

  • Support to host community college with safe water

  • Sanitation mapping ongoing

  • Cyclone preparedness training intensified

  • Registration and verification

  • Refugee arrival trends

  • Quick facts and figures

UNHCR and partners relocated 33 refugee households/144 individuals at high risk of landslides, as well as new arrivals, and families affected by ongoing construction within the settlements, to safer areas during the reporting period. Thirty incidents, including 18 landslides, were recorded from 1-13 September, affecting 154 refugee families in all settlements. Over half of the families in need of safe relocation have been assisted so far.

UNHCR, with support from the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and BRAC, planted 5,447 seedlings of five plant species, covering over 2 hectares of land in six locations in Kutupalong settlement. The project is an effort to address environmental damage from deforestation. IUCN sowed 4,947 seeds of indigenous plants that will help regenerate vegetation, stabilise land, and control erosion, while BRAC planted 500 saplings.

