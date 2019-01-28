28 Jan 2019

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 1-15 January 2019

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
IN THIS UPDATE:

  • New reservoirs ready to tackle water challenges in Teknaf area

  • Refugee health workers raising awareness on chickenpox

  • Rohingya learners assessed on language and math skills

  • Religious leaders and refugees discuss community issues

  • Phase 2 registration/ verification exercise

  • Update on the new arrivals from India

UNHCR and its partner, the Bangladesh Red Crescent Society distributed Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) and cooking sets to 45,473 refugee families in both Kutupalong and Nayapara settlements during the first two weeks of the year.
During the same period, LPG refills were provided to 30,268 families.
UNHCR plans to complete the rollout of LPG to 16 refugee settlements by the end of February 2019. The completed roll-out in all 34 settlements is scheduled for mid 2019.

In the first two weeks of 2019, 194 refugees arrived in Bangladesh as recorded in the Joint Government of Bangladesh-UNHCR Phase 2 registration/verification exercise.
Throughout 2018, 16,676 Rohingya arrived in Bangladesh.
The majority of new arrivals in 2018 were from Myanmar. Many of them crossed the Naf River by boats to the southern part of the peninsula in Cox’s Bazar adjacent to Myanmar.
All new arrivals are hosted at UNHCR’s Transit Centre in Ukhiya sub-district.

