13 Jun 2018

UNHCR Bangladesh Operational Update, 09 May – 4 June 2018

from UN High Commissioner for Refugees
Published on 04 Jun 2018
Since January 2018, 9,286 refugees have arrived in Bangladesh, with almost 250 individuals arriving in the last two weeks. Refugees continue to cross the border into Bangladesh, more than half of whom are women and children.

UNHCR and partners have relocated over 13,600 out of approximately 41,700 refugees living in areas at high risk of landslides. As more relocation plots are being readied and identified, UNHCR and partners are racing to relocate the remaining population to safety.

More than 2,000 volunteer Rohingya refugees received training on emergency preparedness, and other skills from UNHCR and partners. With thousands more under training, refugee volunteers have been trained on a wide range of skills such as early warning, search and rescue, diseases outbreak preparedness and first aid.

POPULATION FIGURES

  • 886,778 Total number of refugees in Bangladesh

  • 720,849 Estimated new arrivals in Bangladesh since 25 August 2017

STAFFING & PARTNERS

  • 268 staff currently working on the emergency compared to 49 prior to the crisis. 169 are national staff.

  • 24 partners compared to 7 prior to the crisis.

FUNDING

  • USD 238.8 million Requested for UNHCR’s emergency response in 2018.

