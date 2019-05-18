UNHCR and Qatar Charity sign three agreements in support of the displaced

Doha, 16 May 2019. UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency and Qatar Charity (QC) have signed today three agreements worth USD 4 million, in support of UNHCR operations in Iraq, Bangladesh and Yemen.

These agreements were signed at QC’s headquarters in Doha by Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR’s Regional Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries, and Faisal Rashid Al Fehaida, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Qatar Charity, in support of UNHCR’s projects focused on providing much-needed assistance to internally displaced Iraqis and Yemenis, in addition to Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh.

The first agreement focuses on providing around 80,000 vulnerable Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh with essential assistance for shelter, energy and water and sanitation, with total contribution of USD 2 million.

The ceremony also covered an agreement worth USD 1 million to provide long-term shelter rehabilitation support for 300 families (approximately 1,800 individuals) of internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Iraq.

An additional agreement was signed based on which Qatar Charity will contribute USD 1 million to provide rental assistance for returnee families and communities in Yemen, in the form of cash grants. Around 12,٦۰۰ individuals in Yemen will benefit from this project.

“UNHCR highly appreciated its long partnership with QC, which plays a vital role towards supporting our ability to respond to the most pressing humanitarian needs of internally displaced persons in Iraq and Yemen, and Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh”, said Khaled Khalifa, UNHCR’s Regional Representative to the Gulf Cooperation Council Countries.

“Collaborating with UNHCR allows us to diversify and strengthen our support of programs focused on improving the situation of refugees and IDPs”, said Faisal Rashid Al Fehaida, Chief Operations Officer (COO) of Qatar Charity.

UNHCR and Qatar Charity have a long track record of cooperation in support of displaced people over many years. Since 2011, Qatar Charity has provided over USD 34 million to UNHCR’s programmes, and has delivered essential humanitarian assistance to more than 1.5 million refugees and internally displaced persons in Iraq, Syria, Yemen, Lebanon, Jordan, Somalia and Bangladesh. In December 2018, UNHCR and QC launched the QC4HCR multiyear initiative for five years, which aims to mobilize an annual contribution of USD 30 million to fund UNHCR’s programmes globally.

About UNHCR

UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, leads international action to protect people forced to flee their homes because of conflict and persecution. We deliver life-saving assistance like shelter, food and water, help safeguard fundamental human rights, and develop solutions that ensure people have a safe place to call home where they can build a better future. We also work to ensure that stateless people are granted a nationality.

About Qatar Charity

Qatar Charity is a non-governmental organization, established in 1992, dedicated to carrying out humanitarian and development programs to fight global poverty by working in partnership with vulnerable communities.