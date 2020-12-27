UNHCR and partners supporting local communities in Cox’s Bazar through Community Solidarity Projects and Income Generation Initiatives [EN/BN]

Since 2018, UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency, has being implementing ‘Community Solidarity Projects’ with the local host communities of Ukhiya, Teknaf and Cox’s Bazar Sadar. In total, almost 130 such projects have been completed.

These projects include support for 95 educational institutions, including classrooms and hygiene facilities, a computer learning centre as well as furniture and school buses. Further infrastructure support was provided in the construction of the 19 kilometre long HBB road, as well as the provision of housing for the poorest local families. Sanitation and hygiene support included improved local drainage systems and latrines.

Today, UNHCR and partners BRAC and NGO Forum exhibited several of these recently completed projects to local journalists based in Cox’s Bazar, including an 850 ft drainage system at Whykong, the HBB road in several locations, as well as a newly constructed school building at Kanjarpara Model Academy.

In addition to the Community Solidarity Projects, UNHCR has also been providing livelihoods support to approximately 6,000 vulnerable families in Ukhiya and Teknaf subdistricts since 2018. These families have been supported to engage in various income generating activities including homestead vegetable production.

“In addition to essential support to infrastructure in the host communities, we have also focused on livelihoods and income generation opportunities for the most vulnerable” said Subrata Kumar Chakrabarty, UNHCR Livelihoods Officer. “Vegetable production enables people to be self-sufficient and feed their families, while also enabling them to earn a living. This has never been as important as during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020” he added.

To further support access to markets and to buyers, a new initiative has been launched by UNHCR and partner Centre for Natural Resource Studies (CNRS) to establish two Vegetable Collection Centres in Teknaf sub-district, where producers can bring their produce for sale in the local markets, and where a fair price is ensured.

“This great initiative for establishing vegetable collection centres will develop a strong market chain which will promote sustainable business development services for local poor farmers, especially women”, said M A Hasan Munna, Project Manager of CNRS.

The event today was organised by UNHCR and facilitated by partner COAST Trust.

Media contacts

In Cox’s Bazar:

Iffath Yeasmine; yeasmine@unhcr.org; +880 1847326534

In Dhaka:

Mostafa Mohammad Sazzad Hossain; hossaimo@unhcr.org; +8801313046459