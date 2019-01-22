UNFPA Country Experiences - Bangladesh: Reaching Rohingya Women and Adolescent Girls Requires Partnership

Objectives

The UNFPA Rohingya Humanitarian Response provides supplies and services to save and improve lives:

• Ensuring safer pregnancy and childbirth

• Preventing and responding to GBV

• Meeting the unmet need for family planning

• Ending the harmful practice of child marriage

• Providing women and young people with life skills and livelihood training

A mass exodus of more than 725,000 Rohingya people from Myanmar began in mid-August 2017, with many forced to flee to the Cox’s Bazar area in Bangladesh, adding to the estimated 200,000 Rohingya refugees who had already fled to Bangladesh in previous years. A year later, despite efforts to safeguard all communities in Rakhine State, conditions are not safe enough for these refugees to return to their homes. Collaboration has become a hallmark of the UNFPA humanitarian response to this crisis, which builds on new and existing partnerships that provide crisis-affected people with sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services, including safe delivery, mobile health teams, safe spaces, psychosocial support, dignity kits, contraceptives and lifesaving maternal health medicines.