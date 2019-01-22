22 Jan 2019

UNFPA Country Experiences - Bangladesh: Reaching Rohingya Women and Adolescent Girls Requires Partnership

Report
from United Nations Population Fund
Published on 22 Jan 2019
Objectives

The UNFPA Rohingya Humanitarian Response provides supplies and services to save and improve lives:

• Ensuring safer pregnancy and childbirth

• Preventing and responding to GBV

• Meeting the unmet need for family planning

• Ending the harmful practice of child marriage

• Providing women and young people with life skills and livelihood training

A mass exodus of more than 725,000 Rohingya people from Myanmar began in mid-August 2017, with many forced to flee to the Cox’s Bazar area in Bangladesh, adding to the estimated 200,000 Rohingya refugees who had already fled to Bangladesh in previous years. A year later, despite efforts to safeguard all communities in Rakhine State, conditions are not safe enough for these refugees to return to their homes. Collaboration has become a hallmark of the UNFPA humanitarian response to this crisis, which builds on new and existing partnerships that provide crisis-affected people with sexual and reproductive health (SRH) and gender-based violence (GBV) services, including safe delivery, mobile health teams, safe spaces, psychosocial support, dignity kits, contraceptives and lifesaving maternal health medicines.

