UNFPA Asia Pacific Regional Office: Summary report of the evaluation of the Regional Prepositioning Initiative Phase II (2016-2020)

Overview of the Regional Prepositioning Initiative

UNFPA’s Regional Prepositioning Initiative has been a game-changer in supporting humanitarian preparedness across the Asia-Pacific region. Between 2016-2020 in Phase II of the initiative, more than 140,000 direct beneficiaries affected by 63 emergencies in 15 countries received over $1.6 million dollars worth of life-saving sexual and reproductive health and gender-based violence supplies (updated figures as of November 2020).

The Regional Prepositioning Initiative aims to ensure that the lifesaving needs of women and girls in humanitarian crises across the Asia Pacific region are met by governments, UN agencies, national actors and key stakeholders through: