UNFPA Asia and the Pacific: Annual Report 2020 Highlights - Delivering in a pandemic

2020 was an extraordinary year for all of us amid the COVID-19 pandemic, regardless of where we were in the world. For UNFPA - the UN sexual and reproductive health agency - this meant continuing to ensure that pregnant mothers deliver healthy babies, that women and girls continue to be safe from all forms of violence and harmful practices, and that women continue to have access to life-saving sexual and reproductive health supplies and services, including rights-based family planning.

With the compounding impact of humanitarian crises and climate change across Asia-Pacific, delivering our work amid the pandemic grew increasingly difficult. Yet, UNFPA country offices and colleagues across the region, together with our implementing partners, rose to the challenge, moving forward with innovation and resilience.

Our Annual Report 2020, ‘Delivering in a pandemic’, provides a snapshot of our results achieved across 22 Country Offices and our sub-regional office in the Pacific. These results are illustrated through stories from the ground that provide an in-depth perspective of the impact of our work on the lives of people, with a focus on the most vulnerable women and girls.

Our work would not be possible without the consistent support of donor governments and other funding partners whose resources are invested in all that we do for the millions of women, girls and young persons in this vast region, especially the most vulnerable. This indispensable support enables us to accelerate the Programme of Action and demonstrate its convergence with the SDGs - all the more critical amid, and beyond, COVID-19, given that the pandemic has thrown the 2030 Agenda trajectory off-track and we need to work collectively all the more, with the SDGs’ finish line less than a decade away.