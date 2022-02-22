UNDP ties up with BRAC for accelerating poverty reduction in Bangladesh

Dhaka, 20 February 2022: The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and BRAC have partnered and signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance the effectiveness of poverty eradication and make these efforts more impactful to ensure inclusive growth for Bangladesh.

Mr. Sudipto Mukerjee, Resident Representative, UNDP Bangladesh, and Mr. Asif Saleh, Executive Director, BRAC, signed the MoU on 20 February on behalf of their respective organizations at UNDP Office, Dhaka.

Under this partnership both the organizations will work together to enhance the effectiveness of poverty eradication effort for fostering inclusive growth in Bangladesh. Evidence based policies and programmes will be designed and a platform will be created to further strengthen the social protection systems in Bangladesh to make sure no one is left behind.

Signing the ceremony, Sudipto Mukerjee said, “The partnership will assist the government of Bangladesh to effectively identify and transfer social protection benefits to people living in extreme poverty. It will also pilot and develop holistic livelihood programmes collaboratively with different ministries of Bangladesh to ensure the access to social safety net programme, and help the government in attaining the Sustainable Development Goals by 2030.

“A timely and much required partnership to assist the Government of Bangladesh in bridging the gaps to achieve poverty eradication and sustainable livelihoods for people living in extreme poverty by 2030”, said Asif Saleh. He further emphasized, “This partnership will help strengthen ongoing efforts and design new joint initiatives for social protection and resilience building as we recover and try to build back better from COVID related shocks."

BRAC and UNDP have a long history of successful partnerships at both the national and global level in the field of poverty eradication and human development, and are committed to support the Bangladesh government in its effort to ensure inclusive growth.