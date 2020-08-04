UNDP continues emergency aid to vulnerable people in Cox’s Bazar

The News originally Published in BSS News

UNDP Bangladesh continues the distribution of cash and hygiene items to a total of 11,120 households in Cox’s Bazar as the coastal district has been put under complete lockdown since April 8, 2020 due to COVID-19 pandemic.

The lockdown has impacted nearly everyone, but its impacts are particularly acute for people in poverty and daily wage earners, a UNDP press release said.

To cushion the economic gap and meet immediate needs of the most vulnerable, UNDP Bangladesh together with its donors (European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations (ECHO), Swiss Agency for Development and Cooperation (SDC), Swedish International Development Cooperation (SIDA) and Global Affairs Canada) has continued the distribution of cash (Taka 3,500 each) and hygiene items to a total of 11,120 households in Cox’s Bazar whose livelihoods have been disrupted by the pandemic.

To the date, in coordination with the local administration, Taka 2,25,50,500 has been distributed among 6,443 local families in Cox’s Bazar sadar, Teknaf and Ukhia upazilas, while a total of Taka 38,920,000 in cash assistance would have been distributed among 11,120 targeted vulnerable families in Cox’s Bazar within August 30 next.

In addition, various hygiene items such as masks, soap, bleaching powders and buckets as well as key information and messages are given to the families as part of COVID-19 preventive measures.