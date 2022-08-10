Undoing Precarity: Elevating Positive Practices for Refugee Protection in South and South East Asia

INTRODUCTION

The Rohingya crisis has illuminated a failure on the part of the global community to stop or prevent the well-documented sustained persecution of an ethnic and religious minority—or to hold accountable those responsible for it. The long-term and cyclical history of forced displacement of the peoples of Afghanistan, again triggered by yet another chaotic government transition, similarly highlights inadequacies in international diplomacy and peacekeeping. These long-standing conflicts have resulted in major outflows of refugees that have most significantly impacted South and Southeast Asia. While attention ebbs and flows in response to developments in both Myanmar and Afghanistan, the countries in the Global South hosting most Rohingya and Afghan refugees deserve consistent attention and unwavering support.

The Term “Refugee”

Knowing that states in the Global South often learn from and value one another’s experiences, this report highlights positive legislative, policy, and practice examples, as well as community led examples of resilience and solidarity, with the aim of inspiring the further advancement of rights for populations with precarious legal status. The report provides a regional and Global South-based analysis of refugee protections in Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, Pakistan, and Thailand in order to inform efforts to increase protection for at-risk and underserved refugee communities in these and other host states. The states surveyed in this report are not signatories of the 1951 Refugee Convention or its 1967 Protocol; however, as this report shows, many non-signatory states nonetheless offer important protections through domestic legislation, policy, and discretionary administrative and executive actions, which are often, but not always, derived from or informed by international human rights law instruments.12 Finally, it is important to note that in South and Southeast Asia, national protection frameworks assume even greater significance given the absence of a regional human rights framework.13 This report therefore takes a comparative approach toward mapping and analyzing patchwork sets of legislation and administrative decision-making which, taken together, govern each country’s reception, identification (or refusal to identify), and provision of rights or guarantees to individuals who have f led persecution and are in need of protection.

The positive practices enumerated in this report are organized according to the following thematic areas, which collectively encompass the majority of protections developed by host states within the region:

• legal status and documentation (including birth, death, and marriage registration)

• alternatives to detention (non-penalization of refugees for “unlawful” entry and presence in a state’s territory)

• access to basic rights and entitlements (education, employment, and health care)

This organization reflects certain assumptions and understandings on the part of the authors related to the hierarchy and conditionality of treatment by states: Without legal status, an individual is unable to be recognized and enjoy rights or entitlements. This reality underpins the primacy of legal status and documentation. From that starting point, the authors recognized the growing use of punitive immigration enforcement mechanisms such as mandatory detention and the interplay between precarity and such measures. In other words, freedom from arbitrary deprivation of liberty and freedom of movement, even if limited, are paramount and a necessary precondition to the enjoyment of other rights. Finally, basic rights and entitlements—such as those pertaining to education, health care, and work—are only meaningfully accessible if one is free from confinement and in possession of a legal identity of some kind. These subsections are also organized with the primary intended audience of the report in mind: civil society and advocates who are often engaged in efforts along these areas of work. The report is also intended to be useful in sections and not only as a comprehensive document.