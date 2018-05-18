18 May 2018

Understanding Information & Communication Needs: A study with disaster prone communities in Riverine and Coastal areas

Report
from Action Contre la Faim France, Shongjog
Published on 10 May 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (751.56 KB)

Shongjog has a study to understand the information and communication needs of communities in flood prone riverine and cyclone prone coastal areas of Bangladesh. The study looked at four key areas, including identifying disaster management information and communication mechanisms available in the selected study areas; determining the gaps in the availability of disaster management information; determining options and opportunities to minimise gaps in the communities’ access to disaster management information; and identifying good practices that demonstrate how two-way information and communication channels mitigate and address needs,saving lives and alleviating distress during a disaster.

The study found that to cope with disaster, communities need support in terms of investment for the replacement and reconstruction of damaged infrastructure, destroyed assets and deteriorated environments, inputs for the recovery of essential services, economic activities and social functions and assistance for reducing physical, emotional and social distress. In addition, communities in disaster prone areas need information to save lives, protect assets, manage the environment, access services and sustain income during and immediately after a disaster.

The study was undertaken by NIRAPAD and was commissioned by Action Against Hunger on behalf of Shongjog.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.