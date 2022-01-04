UN Special Rapporteur praises Qatar Charity’s humanitarian efforts for Rohingyas

Mr. Thomas H. Andrews, Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar, praised the efforts that Qatar Charity makes in support of the Rohingya refugees living in Bangladesh, expressing his satisfaction with the activities held by Qatar Charity for the benefit of the refugees.

This came during a visit paid by the Special Rapporteur on the situation of human rights in Myanmar to Qatar Charity’s food distribution center in Bhasan Char, a remote Bay of Bengal Island in the Noakhali District of Bangladesh. He learnt about Qatar Charity’s the food distribution system and complaint response mechanism.

Qatar Charity has recently provided food relief to 11,250 Rohingya refugees in Bhasan Char. The food packages, which were distributed by Qatar Charity’s field team in the presence of the concerned government officials, included rice, pulses, oil, salt, sugar, onion, garlic, ginger, spices, dried fish, and potatoes.

Suprabhat Chakma, the camp in-charge in Bhasan Char, said Qatar Charity has been carrying out highly commendable humanitarian work in the island where nearly 20,000 Rohingyas have been shifted here from Cox’s Bazar.

The refugees expressed delight with the relief assistance provided by Qatar Charity, noting that its assistance help them meet their families’ needs.

It is worth mentioning that Qatar Charity has provided food relief in many phases in Bhasan Char, benefiting nearly 35,000 individuals till this month.