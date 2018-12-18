Ukhiya Upazila Fact Sheet - Cox’s Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response | November 2018

LPG Cylinders and Stoves distribution

To protect the environment and build resilience, the first 2,500 stoves and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were distributed under the ‘SAFE Plus’ (Safe Approaches to Fuel and Energy Plus Landscape Restoration and Livelihoods) project. The aim is to ultimately provide 125,000 host community and refugee families with LPG stoves to discourage cutting firewood for cooking and thus prevent further deforestation in and around the refugee camps. The project is a partnership between FAO, IOM and WFP. Families with LPG stoves will receive the fuel that they need through WFP’s ‘multi-wallet’ transfer solution. The agency’s SCOPE beneficiary and transfer management platform identifies recipients through biometric authentication and ensures that the assistance they receive is accurately recorded and managed. The project also improve the safety of women and children, who risk gender-based violence and attacks from animals, when they collect firewood. Additionally, they will reduce health risks caused by smoke inhalation from open fires.