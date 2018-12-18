18 Dec 2018

Ukhiya Upazila Fact Sheet - Cox’s Bazar | Rohingya Refugee Response | November 2018

Infographic
from REACH Initiative, Inter Sector Coordination Group
Published on 30 Nov 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (554.72 KB)

LPG Cylinders and Stoves distribution

To protect the environment and build resilience, the first 2,500 stoves and liquid petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders were distributed under the ‘SAFE Plus’ (Safe Approaches to Fuel and Energy Plus Landscape Restoration and Livelihoods) project. The aim is to ultimately provide 125,000 host community and refugee families with LPG stoves to discourage cutting firewood for cooking and thus prevent further deforestation in and around the refugee camps. The project is a partnership between FAO, IOM and WFP. Families with LPG stoves will receive the fuel that they need through WFP’s ‘multi-wallet’ transfer solution. The agency’s SCOPE beneficiary and transfer management platform identifies recipients through biometric authentication and ensures that the assistance they receive is accurately recorded and managed. The project also improve the safety of women and children, who risk gender-based violence and attacks from animals, when they collect firewood. Additionally, they will reduce health risks caused by smoke inhalation from open fires.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.