UAE supports humanitarian aid to Bangladesh following recent floods

ABU DHABI, 26th August, 2020 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has announced assistance to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, UNHCR, to support it in delivering an aid shipment to Cox’s Bazar in Bangladesh, following recent floods that struck a camp housing more than a million Rohinya refugees.

Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashemy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, stressed the importance of this ongoing support, especially in light of the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic and the role that the UAE plays in the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, OIC, and its absolute commitment to the concepts and objectives of the organisation. She noted the UAE efforts stem from the humanitarian values of the wise leadership supporting people suffering from difficulties and deteriorating living conditions.

Al Hashemy added that during her previous visit to Cox's Bazar, she was able to see first-hand the plight of Rohingya refugees and their needs, as well as the needs of the Bengali host community.

Moreover, She expressed her appreciation for the role of the Republic of Bangladesh and the burdens it bears in such difficult circumstances.

Filippo Grandi, United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, said, "We welcome this timely gesture by UAE. It comes at a critical time and will help us deliver life-saving relief items to the Rohingya refugees, who are in dire need for shelter ahead of the cyclone season. Many refugees live in temporary shelters and in overcrowded camps. The extreme weather, heavy rains, and thunderstorms also add to the COVID-19 pandemic-related challenges facing both refugees and their Bangladeshi hosts."

The partnership between the UAE and the UNHCR in Bangladesh is a continuation of previous partnerships and is part of the UAE's ongoing efforts to support refugees and host communities.

Last year, the UAE launched during the month of Ramadan the "UAE for Rohingya Women and Children" campaign to support the Rohingya refugees’ humanitarian situation, alleviate their suffering, and improve their living conditions, with a particular focus on health and education, providing food, water and sanitary services.

WAM/Esraa Ismail/Rasha Abubaker