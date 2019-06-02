UAE intensifying efforts to ease suffering of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2019 (WAM) -- UAE humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of Rohingya people in Bangladesh are persisting through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) teams and other charities, currently working across refugee camps in the South Asian country.

Thousands of Rohingya refugees are benefiting from the UAE aid, addressed to most impoverished areas in Bangladesh in line with the UAE leadership's directives to assuage the untold suffering the displaced have been passing through over the past period.

"A joint delegation of 20 UAE charities will head for Bangladesh after Eid Al Fitr to provide humanitarian and developmental support for the refugees and displaced people," said Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General.

"The UAE is attaching a particular importance to the Rohingya profile, which represents one of the worst, yet most under-reported, humanitarian crises now plaguing the world amidst an avalanche of other burning issues," he added, citing the ongoing large-scale nationwide campaign in support of Rohingya women and kids as yet a new example of the UAE's continuing support for refugees worldwide.

"The Rohingya campaign has so far raised AED55 million and it's still ongoing to ensure largest possible support for the refugees and their families," he noted.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed