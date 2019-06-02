02 Jun 2019

UAE intensifying efforts to ease suffering of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

Report
from Emirates News Agency
Published on 31 May 2019 View Original

ABU DHABI, 31st May, 2019 (WAM) -- UAE humanitarian efforts to ease the suffering of Rohingya people in Bangladesh are persisting through the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) teams and other charities, currently working across refugee camps in the South Asian country.

Thousands of Rohingya refugees are benefiting from the UAE aid, addressed to most impoverished areas in Bangladesh in line with the UAE leadership's directives to assuage the untold suffering the displaced have been passing through over the past period.

"A joint delegation of 20 UAE charities will head for Bangladesh after Eid Al Fitr to provide humanitarian and developmental support for the refugees and displaced people," said Dr Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, ERC Secretary-General.

"The UAE is attaching a particular importance to the Rohingya profile, which represents one of the worst, yet most under-reported, humanitarian crises now plaguing the world amidst an avalanche of other burning issues," he added, citing the ongoing large-scale nationwide campaign in support of Rohingya women and kids as yet a new example of the UAE's continuing support for refugees worldwide.

"The Rohingya campaign has so far raised AED55 million and it's still ongoing to ensure largest possible support for the refugees and their families," he noted.

WAM/Hatem Mohamed

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.