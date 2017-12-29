UAE field hospital treating thousands of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh

ABU DHABI, 28th December, 2017 (WAM) -- An Emirati volunteer field hospital in Bangladesh has treated thousands of children and elderly Rohingya refugees suffering from serious and chronic diseases.

The initiative is managed by doctors from the UAE and Bangladesh, as part of a voluntary humanitarian campaign that does not discriminate between refugees on the basis of colour, race or religion, in line with the directives of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan's initiative declaring 2018 the "Year of Zayed", which is ultimately aimed at promoting the UAE’s noble humanitarian role.

The hospital, now operating in Bangladesh, assists refugees as part of the UAE's volunteer field mobile clinical system, which aims to serve children and elderly people; it's organised by the Zayed Giving Initiative in various countries, in co-ordination with respective local government, private and non-profit entities and in line with the UAE’s journey of giving, established by the founder of the nation, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and preserved by the country's wise leadership.

The hospital’s operations are part of the humanitarian programmes of the Zayed Giving Initiative, which has succeeded in providing practical solutions to various health issues, through the deployment of mobile field clinics and hospitals in the UAE, Egypt, Sudan, Somalia, Jordan, Lebanon, Tanzania, Mauritania, Morocco and Bangladesh.

Emirati heart surgeon Dr. Adel Al Shameri, CEO of the Zayed Giving Initiative and President of UAE Doctors, stated that the field hospital provides value-added services to thousands of children and elderly Rohingya refugees, who have benefitted from its medical units that are equipped with the latest medical equipment.

Omran Mohammed Abdullah, Head of the Emirati Medical Volunteer Delegation and Chairman of the Charitable Projects Sector of Dar Al Ber Association, said that the UAE is the first Arab country to launch a field hospital for Rohingya refugees, under the supervision of a UAE-Bangladesh volunteer medical team.

WAM/Rola Alghoul/Hatem Mohamed