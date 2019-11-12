12 Nov 2019

Two years on: WFP Rohingya refugee response

from World Food Programme
For decades, the Rohingya people have been subjected to systematic discrimination, statelessness and targeted violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar. Over hundreds and thousands of Rohingyas have arrived in Bangladesh, with significant spikes following violent incidents in 1978, 1991 – 1992, and again in 2016. The largest and most rapid Rohingya refugee influx was triggered in August 2017.

In a matter of weeks, over 745,000 fled Myanmar – including more than 400,000 children – bringing the current camp population to more than 911,000. Since the start of the crisis, WFP has rapidly responded to the influx and since provided food and nutrition access to over a million refugees and host population, alongside facilitating essential shared services. Over two years into the multifaceted collaborative response, 88 percent of the refugee population still remain dependent on external-aid.

