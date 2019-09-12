12 Sep 2019

Two Years On: WFP Rohingya Refugee Response

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 12 Sep 2019
Download PDF (1.61 MB)

Ramana sat staring at the thatched-roof, two-roomed shelter, tucking her son on one side, recalling how the last two years have passed for her. Her demeanour suggesting how unfathomable the transition has been. Born to a family of farmers, her land and ponds back home had been everything they needed to have a good life. But 25 August 2017 was the day that changed everything: “we started off from our village evading scenes of burnt houses, dead neighbours – it was terrifying. Since, life has taken many turns, gladly, we’ve survived.” Among the hundreds and thousands who reside in the refugee camps of Cox’s Bazar today, Ramana is relieved to have made it through. “I have seen how the camps here have transformed, we changed many homes, we had nothing when we came here, but now life has some stability.”

For decades, the Rohingya people have been subjected to systematic discrimination, statelessness and targeted violence in Rakhine State, Myanmar. Over hundreds and thousands of Rohingyas have arrived in Bangladesh, with significant spikes following violent incidents in 1978, 1991 – 1992, and again in 2016. The largest and most rapid Rohingya refugee influx was triggered in August 2017.

In a matter of weeks, over 745,000 fled Myanmar – including more than 400,000 children – bringing the current camp population to more than 911,000. Since the start of the crisis, WFP has rapidly responded to the influx and since provided food and nutrition access to over a million refugees and host population, alongside facilitating essential shared services. Over two years into the multifaceted collaborative response, 88 percent of the refugee population still remain dependent on external-aid.

WFP provides general food assistance to over 95 percent of the entire refugee population through a combination of inkind and E-voucher modalities of food assistance. WFP has integrated efficient and advanced technological solutions, the SCOPE system, to manage beneficiary data as well as record transaction of services and entitlements. WFP aims to integrate existing local and national markets with the supply chain in the Evoucher outlets, managed by locally contracted retailers.

WFP operates nutrition activities that target a)children under age of five and b)pregnant and breastfeeding women with dual programme of prevention and treatment of moderate acute malnutrition. In the beginning of the influx, malnutrition rates were higher than the globally accepted rates. This resulted in WFP’s tailored package of nutrition assistance.

